Palisades Tahoe avalanche kills 1 in Squaw Valley

At least one person was killed and another injured in an avalanche at the Palisades Tahoe ski resort on Wednesday morning, officials said.

A Palisades Tahoe spokesperson said the slide happened around 9:30 a.m. on the Palisades side of the mountain, above the GS bowl area of KT-22.

The KT-22 lift had just opened on Wednesday for the first time this winter, and this area serves expert skiers.

More than 100 search and rescue personnel combed the area to see if anyone was injured or trapped.

Sgt. David Smith, a spokesperson for the Placer County sheriff, said hours later that a male victim died and other male sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He said nobody else was missing.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with their family members at this difficult time," said the sheriff's office in a statement.

The resort and adjoining Alpine Meadows ski slopes will be closed due to the avalanche.

The Lake Tahoe region received heavy snow today and over the weekend. There was a "considerable" risk of avalanche Wednesday and Thursday for mountains in the central Sierra Nevada, according to the Sierra Avalanche Center.

"Avalanche danger will quickly increase today with avalanches occurring in a variety of areas by this afternoon," their forecast said. "A period of high avalanche danger may occur in the early evening hours."