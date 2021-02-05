Out of town 'vaccine chasers' upsetting South LA residents

Several out of town people are lining up outside of a clinic in South LA hoping to get a leftover COVID-19 vaccine. But these so-called ‘vaccine chasers’ are upsetting the local residents.

For weeks hundreds of people from nearby cities have been lining up outside of Kedon Community Health Center in South LA waiting to see if there are any unused vaccines.

However, community members say they should be prioritized over people coming from other cities.

RELATED: 'Vaccine chasers' line up in hopes of getting leftover doses of COVID-19 vaccine

On Friday a small altercation occurred between a South LA resident and a Beverly Hills resident.

"They have taken advantage of this situation, they have taken advantage of this opportunity that is here for our community, "said resident Veronica Sance.

South LA residents also said many of them were not aware of this vaccination site.

Advertisement

"This vaccination site has been set up for weeks in our community and community members know nothing about it, and that is unacceptable," said South LA resident David Cunningham.

Those who are eligible for a vaccine must fall under Tier 1A, which includes healthcare workers and people 65 years and older. The hospital has been following all proper guidelines and receiving a leftover vaccine is legal.

A mobile vaccination site will soon be up and running to better serve the South LA community. For more info call 323-846-2651.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.