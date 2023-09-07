Orange Unified schools considers policy to out transgender students to parents

The Orange Unified School District discussed possibly requiring teachers to notify parents if their pronouns are different from what they were born with.

Students and their families anxiously awaited the fate of the proposed policy as a vote was scheduled to take place between the school district's board members late Thursday night.

If passed, Orange would be the third Southern California school board to allow such policy.

The policy will get the district's schools to notify parents that their child is identifying as a gender other than what was listed on their birth certificate.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Meanwhile, the Chino Valley Unified School District is at the center of an ongoing legal battle with California Attorney General Rob Bonta over the controversial policy. A judge issued a temporary block on Chino Valley's policy.