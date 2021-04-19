Orange police arrest man in unprovoked attack on elderly Korean American couple

article

Police in Orange have arrested a man in an unprovoked attack on an elderly Korean American couple, authorities said Monday.

Michael Vivona, 25, of Corona, was Sunday arrested for elder abuse and committing a hate crime. He was also arrested for threatening a Japanese American on April 1, police said.

Authorities said that Vivona allegedly punched an elderly couple in an unprovoked assault in the 360 block of N. Prospect Street in the city of Orange. As officers were arresting him, he made statements that were racially motivated, police said.

Investigators also identified him as the suspect in a racist rant directed at 28-year-old U.S. Olympic karate athlete, Sakura Kokumai. On April 2, Kokumai revealed she was on the receiving end of the angry rant at Grijalva Park in Orange where she trained.

She posted several videos of the man yelling and screaming at her and threatening to "f--k you up." Kokumai wrote about the incident in a lengthy Instagram post.

"Couldn’t stop thinking about what happened yesterday. Still processing... Usually I like to keep my social media positive, but I realized that these issues needs to be addressed so we can protect each other," she wrote. "Yes what happened was horrible, but I don’t know which was worse, a stranger yelling and threatening to hurt me for no reason or people around me who witnessed everything and not doing a thing."

"In that moment, I thought, 'gosh, this guy is just crazy.' But when I zoomed out I realized there were a lot of people at the park. Yes, a women (sic) did come up and asked if I was ok towards the end as it escalated... but for the longest time no one cared. People would walk by, some even smiled. And I didn’t know what to do. This could have happened to anyone, if it wasn’t me, someone could’ve gotten hurt."

Vivona currently remains in the Orange County jail on a $65,000 bond.