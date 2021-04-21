Orange mass shooting video to be released

Video was expected to be released Wednesday of the Orange mass shooting that left four dead including a 9-year-old boy.

The Orange Police Department said they would hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to release video from the mass shooting.

Authorities said that a gunman, later identified as Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, of Fullerton, locked the gates surrounding the Unified Homes office building on March 31, trapping the victims inside before going on a shooting rampage.

Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, of Fullerton

Gaxiola had personal and business relationships with the victims. His estranged wife had worked in the business for more than 10 years as a broker assistant.

He was charged with four counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and two felony counts of attempted murder of a police officer. Gaxiola’s arraignment has been repeatedly postponed because he remains hospitalized and unable to communicate with his court-appointed attorneys.

Police said they obtained footage from a surveillance video from inside the office building that shows the suspect inside the building, but investigators initially did not release the video.

Surveillance video captures suspect Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez inside Unified Homes office building in Orange, police say.

On the evening of the shooting, Gaxiola arrived at the office building, located at 202 West Lincoln Avenue, in a rental car which was later discovered in the parking lot.

Responding officers arrived at the scene two minutes after the first 911 call but found the front and back wrought iron gates had been locked from the inside with a bicycle-type cable lock so they were not immediately able to get onto the premises in order to get to engage the suspect.

Two officers spotted the suspect in the courtyard, and the shooting that left the suspect wounded happened through the gate before they were able to get inside, authorities said.

A sergeant who responded to the scene had bolt cutters in the squad car that officers used to lop off the locks.

After officers gained access to the courtyard, they tended to the suspect and woman injured in the shooting who survived. She was holding the deceased 9-year-old boy in her arms when officers found her. Officers eventually found three more deceased victims. One woman was found on an upstairs outdoor landing; one man was found inside an office building; another woman was found inside a separate building.

Police recovered a semi-automatic handgun inside the complex, along with a backpack containing pepper spray, handcuffs and ammunition believed to belong to the suspect.

The victims were identified by police as 50-year-old company co-owner Luis Tovar, his daughter, 28-year-old Jenevieve Raygoza, and 9-year-old Matthew Farias, and company employee Leticia SolisGuzman, 58.

Under California law, Gaxiola should not have been allowed to buy or own guns. California law prohibits people from purchasing weapons for 10 years after being convicted of a crime. Gaxiola was convicted of battery in 2015, which should have kept him from possessing or buying guns or ammo at stores that conduct background checks. While it’s unclear how Gaxiola acquired the weapons used in the shooting, the tragedy raises concerns over California’s ability to enforce strict gun control laws.