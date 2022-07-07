One person shot in West Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - At least one person was injured in a shooting Thursday in the Sawtelle area of West Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to the area of West Pico and Sawtelle boulevards about 4:52 p.m. on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, said the department's Officer Tony Im.
Details surrounding the shooting were unclear, but the Los Angeles Fire Department reported at least one person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
Police closed the area to the public as an investigation into the shooting was conducted.