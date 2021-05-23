One person killed in horrific Reseda car crash

At least one person was killed and several others injured in a horrific car crash in Reseda Sunday night, authorities said.

The multi-vehicle crash happened near 7636 N. Corbin Ave, in Reseda, has killed one person and seriously hurt another, as three others are being evaluated by paramedics, says Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

The Los Angeles Police Department says the cars were racing northbound on Corbin Ave.

No other information was immediately available.