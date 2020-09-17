One killed after car crashes into house in Pomona

article

A person has died after a vehicle came crashing inside a home in Pomona.

The collision occurred around 9:20 p.m. on the 1100 block of Colony Dr.

Images from SkyFOX show a vehicle wedged inside the corner of the house.

The vehicle’s trunk is the only part of the car that is visible from the outside.

Officials say the victim was trapped under the vehicle for at least 20 minutes and was declared dead at the scene.

The driver was being questioned by authorities.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.



This is a developing story