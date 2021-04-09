Officers in pursuit of vehicle in Hollywood

article

Officers with the California Highway Patrol are in pursuit of a blue Honda Civic in the heart of Hollywood.

The driver is reportedly wanted for crossing double lines and being in the HOV lane alone.

The pursuit began near Baldwin Park and drove through downtown LA, the 10 freeway and 101 freeway and finally drove through surface streets in Hollywood.

SkyFOX above caught the driver running red lights and crossing lanes of traffic, even at one time trying to get onto the sidewalk.

At one point the driver stopped his vehicle in the middle of a residential road and got out of his car to retrieve some items from his trunk. The items appear to be clothes, which the driver then placed in the back seat and took off again.

This is a developing story

