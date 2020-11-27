Officer shot during pursuit in Buena Park, CHP says

A police officer is being taken to the hospital after being shot during a pursuit in Buena Park Friday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a Buena Park Police Department officer was injured in the shooting. CHP says it does not know the officer's conditions.

CHP was asked to shut down all lanes of I-5 near the CA-91 interchange due to the nearby shooting.

Officials did not say if an arrest has been made. Officials also did not say what prompted the pursuit to start in the first place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

