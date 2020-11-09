Heavy police presence in Whittier after shooting

article

There was a heavy police presence in Whittier after a shooting Monday night.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of an officer-involved shooting in Whittier. Authorities did not say what prompted the officer to open fire, but the Whittier police officer is OK after the incident, police say.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it will help Whittier PD with investigations.

Officials did not release the location of the incident as of Monday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.