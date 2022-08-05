OC woman arrested after attempting to poison husband

article

An Irvine woman was arrested, accused of poisoning her husband.

Irvine police say the husband had fallen ill over the course of a month and became suspicious that his wife was responsible for his illness.

In need of evidence, he began filming and eventually turned over the video to police.

Detectives served a search warrant at the couple’s home and arrested 45-year-old Yue Yu.

She was booked into the Orange County Jail. The couple has been together for 10 years, police said.

The victim sustained significant internal injuries but is expected to recover.