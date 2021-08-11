Newsom expected to issue school staff requirements for vaccine or COVID testing

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday is expected to announce a requirement that all teachers, statewide, show proof of vaccination - or agree to weekly COVID tests, after several large Bay Area school districts have enacted similar policies.

He's expected to explain the rules at a school in Alameda County, which is technically not a vaccine mandate - because people who don't want to be vaccinated, can still continue to work with those negative COVID tests.

Oakland Unified School District was the latest to announce this policy.

Late Tuesday, the superintendent announced that all educators and staff at their schools will need to verify they've been vaccinated or agree to take weekly COVID tests.

Oakland's teachers union responded, by saying they agree with and support that decision, and that 92% of their members have already been fully vaccinated.

San Francisco Unified School District announced a similar policy earlier this week:

All Marin County's public and private school teachers are required to do the same.

San Jose Unified District was the first in the Bay Area to enact a vaccine verification policy.

Children under the age of 12 aren't eligible for the COVID vaccine, yet.

Dr. Anthony Fauci explained his support for the idea of a vaccine verification policy

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 12: Nhung Le (right) reacts as she receives the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from Thanh Dinh (left) Asian Health Services nurse practitioner, at a pop-up vaccination clinic, sponsored by Asian Health Services on Monday, Ap Expand

for educators.