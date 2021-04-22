Natural gas leak reported in Downey, evacuations issued

article

A natural gas leak was reported in Downey on Thursday afternoon.

The Downey Fire Department responded to the area of Rives Ave. and Stewart and Gray Road around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

People are advised to avoid the area as crews work for the next two hours to shut it off.

Evacuations have been ordered for a 300 feet radius of the corner.

An alert warning of the gas leak was sent to all cell phones of Los Angeles County residents.

According to SoCal Gas, the alert system is new and the city of Downey accidentally sent the alert to the entire county when they meant to send it only to the immediate area.

Crews hope to have the issue resolved within a few hours.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

