Multiple people injured after balcony collapses in Malibu

Multiple people were injured after a balcony collapsed at a home in Malibu.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:15 p.m. Saturday to 20526 W. Pacific Coast Highway, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

Four people were hospitalized with moderate injuries and another five were treated at the scene.

Fifteen people were on the deck at the time of the incident, officials reported.

The house was being rented out for a birthday party and it was reported that more people were in the house then permitted.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.