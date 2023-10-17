Expand / Collapse search

Multiple people dead in horrific PCH crash in Malibu

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:29PM
Malibu
A horrific crash on the Pacific Coash Highway left multiple people dead.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Multiple people are believed to be dead in a horrific car crash in Malibu.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a multiple-car crash in the 21000 block of the Pacific Coast Highway.

Officials did not give a number on how many people may have died in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It is unknown if street racing had anything to do with the crash or if drugs or alcohol were involved.