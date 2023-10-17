Multiple people dead in horrific PCH crash in Malibu
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Multiple people are believed to be dead in a horrific car crash in Malibu.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a multiple-car crash in the 21000 block of the Pacific Coast Highway.
Officials did not give a number on how many people may have died in the crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It is unknown if street racing had anything to do with the crash or if drugs or alcohol were involved.