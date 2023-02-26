Mudslide flows into La Cañada Flintridge backyard after weekend storms

A mudslide caused damage to a backyard in La Cañada Flintridge Sunday after a weekend of heavy rains and winds swept through the area.

The mudslide happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in the backyard of a home on Paulette Place near Paradise Canyon Lane.

Images from SkyFOX showed the mudflow coming down from a hill on Noren Street north of Paulette Place, into the backyard below.

SUGGESTED: More rain, snow to batter SoCal as another storm system looms

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said their first call was for a "hill moving in [a] backyard." When crews got there they found moderate damage. Crews reported smelling gas, so crews also contacted the local gas company.