Mudslide flows into La Cañada Flintridge backyard after weekend storms

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
La Canada Flintridge
LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. - A mudslide caused damage to a backyard in La Cañada Flintridge Sunday after a weekend of heavy rains and winds swept through the area. 

The mudslide happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in the backyard of a home on Paulette Place near Paradise Canyon Lane. 

Images from SkyFOX showed the mudflow coming down from a hill on Noren Street north of Paulette Place, into the backyard below. 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said their first call was for a "hill moving in [a] backyard." When crews got there they found moderate damage. Crews reported smelling gas, so crews also contacted the local gas company.