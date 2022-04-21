Mountain lion hit and killed on the 405 Freeway

A mountain lion was hit and killed by a car on the 405 Freeway overnight.

According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes at Getty Center Drive.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

CHP said animal control was able to move the mountain lion to the shoulder.

The mountain lion has not been identified yet.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.