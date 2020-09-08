More Orange County businesses allowed to reopen after moving tiers on state's new color-coded system

article

More businesses including movie theaters, places of worship and dine-in restaurants will be allowed to reopen with modifications in Orange County, state officials announced Tuesday.

This makes Orange County the second in Southern California named to the “substantial” tier, Dr.Mark Ghaly, the California Health and Human Services Director said.

San Diego was initially the only Southern California county in the "red."

Also joining the tier that allows for the reopening of certain sectors were Amador, Placer, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties.

Businesses that are allowed to reopen and operate indoors with modifications include:

• Body waxing studios

• Aquariums, zoos, museums

• Cardrooms

• Cultural ceremonies

• Dance studios

• Shopping centers

• Indoor playgrounds

• Movie theaters

• Places of worship

•Dine-in restaurants

•Weddings

Visit California's coronavirus website for more details.

According to Gov. Gavin Newsom, the state's COVID-19 positivity rate over a 7-day period is 3.8% and 4.3% over a 14-day period, which both indicate improvement. He also noted hospitalizations for virus patients dropped 24% over the last 14 days.

Along with an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, Newsom addressed 2020's historic wildfire season saying he has "no patience for climate change deniers" during his first update since Labor Day weekend on Tuesday.

He described the state's multiple firefights as "challenging," during what has been an unprecedented year.

Newsom said excessive heat and high wind events are starting to become a part of "the new normal" in the Golden State.

Since August 15 alone, over 900 wildfires have ignited statewide and blackened 1.8 million acres. Of the 900 wildfires, 25 were major and 42,200 Californians have been evacuated, Newsom said.

During 2020’s historic wildfire season, 14,000 firefighters have been deployed to extinguish the alarming number of fires. Eight people have lost their loves and 3,400 structures have been lost.

He addressed active fires happening statewide, including the massive Valley fire in San Diego that has torched 17,000 acres and is 3% contained.

In San Bernardino County, authorities said the El Dorado Fire burning in Yucaipa began after a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device was used during a gender reveal photoshoot. The governor said the state is investigating, also expressing his frustration that 90% of fires are man-made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.