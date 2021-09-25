Miya Marcano case: Orlando woman still missing after person of interest found dead, deputies say

Authorities in Florida continue to search for a missing college student who was supposed to fly to Fort Lauderdale from Orlando but never boarded the plane.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it needs the public's help to find Miya Marcano, 19.

Deputies said Marcano was last seen around 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, at the Arden Villas apartments, located at 3303 Arden Villas Boulevard in Orlando.

In a news conference on Monday afternoon, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, the person of interest in Marcano's disappearance was found dead at a Seminole County apartment complex. Sheriff Mina said it appears he killed himself.

"I want to reiterate, Miya is still missing. Her disappearance is suspicious and our detectives and family members obviously suspect foul play," said Sheriff Mina.

Caballero was a maintenance person at the Arden Villas Apartments where he had worked since June, according to investigators. Sheriff Mina said Marcano lives and works at the apartment complex.

In the news conference, the sheriff said it appears to have been a situation where Caballero might have developed a romantic interest in Marcano but she wasn't interested in that way.

"He had demonstrated a romantic interest in Miya. This was repeatedly rebuffed by Miya," Sheriff Mina explained. "We now know that a maintenance-issued master key fob which Caballero was known to be in possession of was used to enter Miya's apartment Friday afternoon at about 4:30."

Caballero was driving a silver Ford Fusion with Florida tag PZUJ17. The sheriff asked for any information from anyone who may have seen Caballero or his car.

"We've already recovered that vehicle but we want to know any circumstances where someone may have seen him in that vehicle," Mina added.

Marcano's family was also at the press conference pleading for anyone with information about where she might be to come forward.

Marcano's family has been spreading flyers out across town, desperate to find her.

They joined together over the weekend to light candles in her honor.

"All we ask of you is help us bring Miya home," her grandmother told FOX 35.

"Bring her home safe. Drop her off, let us know where she is, we will pick her up, just bring her home," her neighbor added.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that Marcano is a student at Valencia College.

Sheriff Mina said approximately 30 detectives were working on the case. He mentioned a search of Marcano's apartment turned up a few items "considered to be suspicious," though he would not elaborate, adding that it was an ongoing investigation.

"No bit of information is too small or too insignificant. If someone knows of something, saw something, recognizes her face, we will take that information and you can remain anonymous too."

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff's Office's non-emergency line at 407-836-4357 or 911.

