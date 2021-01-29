Metro Gold Line train operator shot in Boyle Heights; suspect at large

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were investigating after a Metro Gold Line train operator was shot in Boyle Heights on Friday morning.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. and the operator was taken to a local hospital. Officials said he was in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Indiana Street was closed between First and Third streets while authorities conducted the investigation.

Investigators were canvassing the area and surveillance footage for clues.

A description of the shooter was not available.

No further details were immediately released.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.