3 officers shot while responding to call in Wilmington, Delaware

By Chris O'Connell and FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Massive police presence after 3 officers shot in Wilmington, Delaware

Three police officers are in stable condition after being shot in Delaware Wednesday night.

WILMINGTON, Del. - Dozens of police have responded to the scene in Wilmington, Delaware after three officers were shot.

The officers who were responding to a call for service were injured by gunfire on the 2400 block of North Market Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The officers have been transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

snapshot-12.jpg

SKYFOX flew over the scene Wednesday night.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reports police have surrounded an apartment building where a barricaded subject is inside.

Residents are being told to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

