Massive Oakland power outage leaves thousands without power; including airport

Firefighters in Oakland are working to contain a fire at a PG&E substation that left 50,000 people without power on Sunday.

OFD said the fire started near 50th Avenue and Coliseum Way in Oakland.

The massive power outage brought Oakland International Airport to a standstill on Sunday afternoon.

Travelers said no one was being let through security because of the outage.

It is not yet clear if arriving or departing flights were affected.

The outage forced BART to suspend service to the airport temporarily. Service has since been restored.

Power was restored at the airport around 2:30 p.m.

In a statement to KTVU, PG&E said the cause of the outage is a transformer fire.

"We are working closely with fire officials to make the situation safe," JD Guidi, of PG&E wrote. "The safety of our customers and employees is our most important responsibility."

PG&E did not say when power would be restored.