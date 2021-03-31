Expand / Collapse search

Massive fire breaks out at a pallet yard in Compton

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Compton
FOX 11 Los Angeles

Massive fire breaks out at a pallet yard in Compton

Crews are working to take down a large pallet yard fire in Compton.

COMPTON, Calif. - Crews are working to take down a massive fire at a pallet yard in Compton.

Firefighters responded to a call in the 1200 block of North Rose Avenue around 5 p.m.

Officials did not specify what caused the fire to break out.

Wednesday's massive blaze comes just weeks after a 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.