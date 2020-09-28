Martindale Fire 20% contained; Evacuations to remain in effect overnight

Evacuation orders were issued for 10-12 homes in the Castaic Canyons area near Santa Clarita for a fire that broke out Monday afternoon and burned 230 acres, fire officials said.

The Martindale Fire is 20% contained as of 8:35 p.m., according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported that fire crews have stopped the spread of the Martindale Fire burning near the 34700 block of Bouquet Canyon Road.

The blaze broke out at 3 p.m. in the 34700 block of Bouquet Canyon Road, about two miles southwest of the Bouquet Reservoir, and fire crews arrived at 3:09 p.m., according to Franklin Lopez of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Evacuation orders have been issued for residents who live from Bouquet Reservoir Dam, south to mile marker 11.5, and evacuation warnings have been issued for residents who live from mile marker 11.5 to Texas Canyon Ranger Station, located at 30800 Bouquet Canyon Road, according to the U.S. Forest Service, which is battling the fire with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Advertisement

They are expected to remain in effect overnight Monday, officials said.

According to authorities, the current road closures for the Martindale Fire includes Bouquet Canyon Rd. from Vasquez Canyon north to the reservoir.

For those who were evacuated as a result of the Martindale Fire in Santa Clarita and need Red Cross assistance, please call (800) 675-5799.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

About 10-12 structures were threatened by 3:25 p.m. as the blaze burned southeast, the fire department reported.

Los Angeles County was under a red flag warning for extreme fire danger at the time the blaze broke out due to high temperatures, low humidity and moderate Santa Ana winds.

The warning was scheduled to expire at 5 p.m.

The Angeles National Forest tweeted at 3:36 p.m. that it was responding to a "reported 200+ acre fire, NE of Santa Clarita, moving South with rapid rate of spread in medium brush. Gusty winds. ANF has a 2nd Alarm activated, with air tankers and additional resources on the way."