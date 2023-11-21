Man struck and killed by two hit-and-run drivers in Los Angeles

Authorities are searching for two hit-and-run drivers who struck and killed a pedestrian in Los Angeles.

It happened on Nov. 14 around 9:35 p.m. near Normandie Avenue and Knox Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said the man was first struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound on Normandie. Then just two minutes later, another driver struck the man, who was lying in the road because of the first crash.

Both drivers were last seen headed southbound on Normandie Avenue.

SUGGESTED:

The man died at the scene; his identity was not released.

Police have not released descriptions of the two vehicles involved.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.