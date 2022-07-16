Man stabbed to death at Orange County gas station

A suspect was arrested after stabbing a man to death at a gas station in Westminster.

Officers responded to the 76 gas station at 6322 Westminster Blvd. on July 13 for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived they located the victim on the ground suffering from a stab wound to his upper torso. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.

Trent William Millsap

Westminster Police were able to identify the suspect was 27-year-old Trent William Millsap, a transient who frequents Westminster, Garden Grove and Anaheim motels, according to police.

Millsap also has an outstanding parole warrant.

Officers located Millsap at an apartment complex on Lincoln Ave. in Anaheim, Friday. SWAT team responded to serve a search and arrest warrant, at that time an officer-involved shooting occurred. According to Westminster Police, no officers were injured but a police K-9 was shot. The K-9 is expected to survive.