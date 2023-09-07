Man stabbed to death at a Metro platform in downtown Los Angeles

A man was stabbed to death at the Metro Pershing Square Station in downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a stabbing a little after 5:15 p.m. Thursday. The stabbing is believed to have stemmed from a fight that broke out with the suspect breaking out a knife.

The stabbing suspect ran off after attacking the man.

As of late Thursday night, no arrests have been announced in the deadly stabbing. Officials have not released the identity of the man stabbed in the attack.

Officials did not give a specific description of the suspect other than the fact that he may have dark-colored clothing and possibly carrying a black backpack.