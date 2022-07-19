Man shot, killed by San Bernardino police after pulling gun on officers near illegal gambling business

article

A man is dead after police say he pulled a gun on an officer in San Bernardino.

The San Bernardino Police Department responded to a call from the parking lot of an illegal online gambling business in the 400 block of West Highland Street on Saturday, July 16, around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, police found two male suspects. One of the suspects, later identified as 23-year-old Rob Adams, pulled a gun out and began walking toward an officers' vehicle.

San Bernardino PD said in press release Monday that the officers gave Adams verbal commands but Adams turned around and ran away, while carrying the gun. One of the officers shot Adams, hitting and killing him.

The second suspect was taken into custody, San Bernardino PD said.