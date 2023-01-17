Seal Beach shooting leaves 1 injured

A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was rushed to an area hospital after shots were fired in an upscale Seal Beach neighborhood, officials said.

The shooting was reported at the corner of Old Ranch Road and Aster Street, located off Lampson Avenue.

Officers with the Seal Beach Police Department were called to the scene around 9:45 p.m. Monday where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Investigators with the Orange County District Attorney’s Officers were also at the scene overnight following reports that an officer was involved in the shooting.

The investigation remains active.

