Man shot at North Hollywood shopping center
LOS ANGELES - A man was hospitalized after a shooting broke out at a North Hollywood shopping center.
The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting in the 13000 block of Victory Boulevard around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital.
A person from inside the hookah lounge was detained by LAPD; it is not clear if that person was the gunman.
The glass window of the lounge was shot out.
The shooting occurred near a bank, causing bank employees to turn on the panic alarm after hearing shots fired.