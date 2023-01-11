Man shot at North Hollywood shopping center

A man was hospitalized after a shooting broke out at a North Hollywood shopping center.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting in the 13000 block of Victory Boulevard around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital.

A person from inside the hookah lounge was detained by LAPD; it is not clear if that person was the gunman.

The glass window of the lounge was shot out.

The shooting occurred near a bank, causing bank employees to turn on the panic alarm after hearing shots fired.