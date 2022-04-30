Man shot and killed at Tarzana dispensary
LOS ANGELES - A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon at a dispensary in Tarzana.
The shooting was reported at 12:29 p.m. at the dispensary in the 18000 block of Ventura Blvd., according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.
The man in his mid-30s was found inside the dispensary suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.
Two males were seen fleeing the scene, the officer said.