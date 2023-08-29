Man leads hours-long SWAT standoff at a shopping center in Santa Ana

A man, believed to be armed, is involved in an hours-long standoff with police at a shopping center in Santa Ana.

The man was spotted walking in circles in the parking lot near North Tustin Avenue and 17th Street early Tuesday evening. Despite law enforcement's wishes, the man has refused to give up what resembles a gun and continues to not surrender to authorities as of 9:30 p.m.

The hours-long standoff has drawn SWAT presence and crisis negotiators to the scene.

Officials did not say if the man is wanted for other crimes. The public is asked to avoid the shopping center.