Man killed in Sylmar hit-and-run

A man believed to be about 50 years old was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday when he was struck by a car while crossing a street in Sylmar.

The crash was reported at 12:48 a.m. at Hubbard Street and Foothill Boulevard, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The man, who may have been homeless, was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

The vehicle was described as a dirty silver sedan. The driver reportedly pulled into a gas station to dislodge the victim from underneath the car.

