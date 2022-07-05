Intruder kills man inside his Lincoln Heights apartment

An investigation is underway after a man was killed inside his Lincoln Heights apartment while confronting an intruder during a hot prowl burglary, according to police.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. at an apartment near 2008 Griffin Avenue near Darwin Avenue.

At the scene, responding officers found the victim inside suffering from blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the LAPD, the victim - a man in his 60s - was outside watching fireworks with his wife when the suspect entered the apartment. At some point, the victim went inside and encountered the suspect. Neighbors told police they heard an argument between the two people.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a mask and dark clothing.

A motive has not been established at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.