Man intentionally sets of explosive device on front door of Anaheim home

Anaheim police are looking for the suspect who set off an explosive deceive on the front door of a home, injuring a woman.

Police were called around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday to the 8000 block of East Far Canyon Way regarding an explosion.

The homeowner told FOX 11 she heard the sound of breaking glass and went to open her front door. To her surprise, she found an explosive device outside. She described it as a large stick of red dynamite with a lit fuse. The woman says she tried to push it but it blew up in her hands.

Ring video from a neighbor caught the explosion. The video also shows a man walking up to the property, the explosion happens, and the man then walks away.

Police are now searching for the suspect responsible. Neighbors in the complex say he doesn’t look familiar.

The suspect is a 6-foot-tall man who weighs about 180 pounds. He wore a backpack, dark gray hoodie, black jeans and black tennis shoes. Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 714-765-1557 or email ccavaness@anaheim.net.