Man found with fatal stab wounds on roadway in Woodland Hills

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Woodland Hills.

Police responded to the area of 5100 San Feliciano Dr. around 5:40 a.m. after receiving calls of a man down.

When officers arrived on scene they located a man in his 40's suffering from multiple stab wounds to his back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are searching for a suspect, no description was given.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

