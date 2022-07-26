Expand / Collapse search

Man found with fatal stab wounds on roadway in Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills
Police investigating after man stabbed to death in Woodland Hills

LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Woodland Hills. 

Police responded to the area of 5100 San Feliciano Dr. around 5:40 a.m. after receiving calls of a man down. 

When officers arrived on scene they located a man in his 40's suffering from multiple stab wounds to his back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Officers are searching for a suspect, no description was given. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 
 