Man fatally stabbed on Metro train in Long Beach

A man is dead after he was stabbed on a Metro Blue Line train in Long Beach Wednesday afternoon, and police are searching for the attacker.

The attack happened just before 3:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Officers were called to the 1st Street Station for reports that someone had been stabbed. When crews got to the scene, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. Photos taken at the scene showed the man had been stabbed on the train, but crews worked to save him on the platform.

According to police the man who attacked him had fled the scene.

SUGGESTED: 2 separate stabbings reported at or near LA Metro stations within hours

Credit Twitter @multimodalLA

First responders with the Long Beach Fire Department took the man to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police are still investigating what led to the stabbing, but video taken from the scene showed witnesses telling police that the attack happened after an argument.

Wednesday's stabbing comes less than a week after two separate stabbing attacks at or near Metro trains in Los Angeles. One man has been arrested for one of those attacks.