Alleged thief opens fire on group of neighbors who confronted him, killing 1 resident

An alleged thief fatally shot a resident in Covina on Tuesday night after being confronted by a group of neighbors who were believed to have witnessed the crime.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Covina Police officers responded to the 1100 block of N. Charter Drive after receiving a report of a suspect seen inside a vehicle committing theft.

(FOX 11)

A group of neighbors in the area saw the suspect leaving the scene and confronted him in the 1800 block of East Covina Blvd, police told FOX 11.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

During the confrontation, police said that the suspect brandished a handgun and ended up shooting one of the neighbors who confronted him. The neighbor, an adult male whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

(FOX 11)

Police said the suspect was a man in his 20s. A more detailed suspect description was not immediately available.

Covina Police are actively searching the area trying to locate the suspect.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.