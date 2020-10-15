Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 3:00 AM PDT until FRI 6:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest
2
Heat Advisory
until FRI 5:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Mountains

Man accused of slitting throat of pregnant ex-girlfriend in Clinton Twp. Police parking lot

By Erika Erickson and FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime-publicsafety
FOX 2 Detroit

CLINTON TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police and the U.S. Marshals are searching for a man they said slit the throat of his pregnant ex-girlfriend as she was parking at a police station to file a protection order against him.

According to police, it happened a little before 9 p.m. on October 9 when the victim pulled into the Clinton Township police station to make a threat report against her ex-boyfriend, Kevin VanAelst.

Man wanted after ex-girlfriend’s throat slit in Clinton Township

Police and the U.S. Marshals are searching for a man they said slit the throat of his pregnant ex-girlfriend as she was parking at a police station to file a protection order against him.

The victim is pregnant with the suspect's child and said she knew she was being followed closely by a car but didn't realize it was Vanaelst until she parked in the lot. 

She said VanAelst opened the door and said “I told you I was coming for you!”  Police said he then slit her throat multiple times with a box cutter before driving off in a black 2008 Ford F150. 

The woman was able to get into the lobby of the police station and was given first aid before taken to McLaren Hospital for treatment. She received several stitches and is recovering.

According to police, the truck had a Michigan paper plate of EGK-6770 but said VanAelst may have switched them after the assault.

Vanaelst has a long history of convictions dating back 30 years and has spent several years in prison.