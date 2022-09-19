Man accused of following, trying to sexually assault teen girl at Whittier grocery store

article

A man is in custody after he was accused of following a teen girl inside a Whittier grocery store and allegedly trying to sexually assault her.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a 39-year-old man is accused of following a 16-year-old girl as she was walking toward the bathroom of State Bros. Markets. The man somehow got inside the bathroom with the teen and tried to sexually assault her.

The teen screamed inside the bathroom, allowing employees and other witnesses to hear and jump in. The teen was able to fight off the suspect and good Samaritans were able to hold the man down until law enforcement officers came, LASD told FOX 11.

The man is being held on a $100,000 bond.