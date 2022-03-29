Man found dead near Malibu's Zuma Beach

article

A homicide investigation is underway in Malibu after a man was found dead near Zuma Beach Tuesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the man was found dead in the parking lot of the Trancas Canyon Nursery around 7 a.m. Authorities are also actively investigating a possible assault in connection with the homicide.

No other information on the victim or circumstances of his death were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or 1-800-222-TIPS.

