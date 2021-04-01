Madera Fire: Westbound lanes closed on Highway 118 amid blaze

article

Ventura County firefighters on Thursday afternoon were working to knock down a brush fire that was pushing toward Highway 118 in Simi Valley. All westbound lanes are closed from Madera to Collins, officials said.

According to the fire department, the Madera Fire sparked around 1:30 p.m.

The blaze is currently burning at approximately 4-5 acres and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

California Highway Patrol did not disclose how long the lane closures would remain in effect.

No further information was immediately released.

