LIVE: Los Angeles weather updates for Thursday, Feb. 13

Southern California will get drenched Thursday after an atmospheric river made its way into the region.

Thursday was projected to be the peak of the storm, drawing flooding and mudslide concerns – particularly for areas badly hit by the Eaton and Palisades fires from last month. In addition, officials said residents in all burn scar areas from the past year are at risk.

"Most areas will get hit pretty hard. I think the heaviest rain totals end up in the foothills and mountains, but still much of our Southern California region is facing 1 to 2 to maybe even three inches," warned FOX 11 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger late Wednesday night.

Evacuation order

An evacuation order was in place for the following Palisades Fire zones: LOS-0767-A, LOS-0767-B,LOS-0767-D, LOS-0767-E, LOS-0767-I, LOS-0767-J, LOS-0767-K.

Evacuation warnings

Eaton Fire zone

ALD-ARROYOSECO, ALD-MILLARD, ALD-MEADOWS, ALD-Chaney, ALD-CANON, ALD-FARNSWORTH, ALD-EASTLOMA, ALD-MENDOCINO-D, ALD-EATONCANYON, ALD-MIDLOTHIAN, KIN-KINNELOA-A, KIN-KINNELOA-B, LAC-E183, KIN-KINNELOA-B, LAC-E183, SMD-E019, SMD-E001, SMD-E002C, SMD-E002B, SMD-E003, SMD-E004, SMD-E005, SMD-E014-B, SMD-E013-B, SMD-E006-B, SMD-E019, SMD-E007, SMD-E008, SMD-E009, SMD-E010-A, SMD-E012-A, SMD-E011-A, AND SMD-E011-B.

Pacific Palisades Fire zone

The Getty Villa area, Highlands near the burn areas, Bienveneda area near Temescal Canyon Park, Reseda Boulevard area/Marinette Road near Will Rogers State Park, and Mandeville Canyon above Tanners Road.

Sunset Fire zone

An evacuation warning for possible post-fire debris flow is in effect from 7 a.m. Thursday to 2 p.m. Friday for areas east and south of Runyon Canyon.

Hurst Fire zone

Olive Lane in the Oakridge Mobile Home Park.

OC canyons near Airport Fire burn scar

Orange County officials issued a voluntary evacuation warning for areas impacted by the Airport Fire beginning at 8 a.m. This includes:

Trabuco Canyon

Hot Springs

Canyon

Bell Canyon

Long Canyon

Modjeska Canyon

Heavy rain expected Thursday

5:30 a.m.: Pockets of heavy rain began early Thursday morning with heavier rain expected by the afternoon hours.

Be prepared to take action

Impacts and Precautions: Residents in areas prone to flooding should monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action if flooding develops. Those traveling in affected areas should exercise caution, as hazardous conditions could make travel difficult or impossible. It is advised to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in vehicles in case of emergencies.

What’s Next: Residents should stay informed by checking the latest weather updates and road conditions. The National Weather Service advises calling 511 for state-specific road conditions.