Los Angeles County DA Jackie Lacey announces investigation of horserace deaths

After years of controversy, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Tuesday she has created a task force to investigate horserace deaths at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.

In addition, Lacey also announced she co-sponsored Senate Bill 800, along with Sen. Bill Dodd which she said will increase "horserace safety and ensures all horses are fit to race."

On April 25, Last Renegade, an unraced 2-year old colt, became the 13th racehorse to die in racing or training-related incidents at Santa Anita this season when he died in a training incident

The race track closed in March due to coronavirus restrictions, but officials announced races would continue without crowds.

