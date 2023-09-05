Long Beach sees 5 'suspicious' car fires in 2-week span, person of interest sought

Officials in Long Beach are investigating what may be a case of serial arson, after multiple "suspicious" car fires have been set in local parking structures over the last two weeks.

Investigators said that five separate car fires have been set in parking structures along Seaside Way between the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center and the Camden Harbor View Apartments over the past two weeks, with the latest happening Tuesday morning around 6 a.m.

The Long Beach Fire Department said they are looking for one person they've called a "person of interest" who may be related to the fires, but did not say whether they had that person in custody.

No other information was immediately available.