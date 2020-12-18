LIVE BLOG: USC looking to rebound from early hole vs. Oregon in Pac-12 football title game

article

USC is looking to overcome what was initially a nightmare start to the Pac-12 football championship game against Oregon Friday night.

The Trojans, who captured the Pac-12 South division title, fell behind early after quarterback Kedon Slovis was picked off by Oregon's defensive back Deommodore Lenoir in USC's first drive of the game. Following the interception, the Ducks scored after a quick, 3-play drive to take a 7-0 lead.

Later in the first quarter, Slovis threw another interception, this time to Oregon's defensive back Jamal Hill. The Ducks, again, capitalized on USC's turnover by scoring another touchdown to take a 14-0 lead.

With a minute left in the first quarter, Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown hauled in a 47-yard touchdown pass from Slovis to finally put USC on board.

Near the half-way point of the second quarter, Oregon tight end DJ Johnson scored on a 16-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tyler Shough to extend the Ducks' lead.

Trojans trail the Ducks 21-7 in the second quarter.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

FOX 11 SPORTS

HOW THEY GOT HERE

USC clinched the south division with a 5-0 record. Prior to punching a ticket to the conference title game, COVID-19 forced the Trojans to cancel their game against Colorado and reschedule their game against Washington State.

Oregon punched a ticket to Friday's conference title game after north division champs Washington pulled out from the game due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The Ducks enter Friday's game with a 3-2 record.

The pandemic canceled Oregon's northwest rivalry game against the 3-1 Huskies.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.