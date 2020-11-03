Live Blog: 2020 election updates for Southern California

Millions of voters have casted their ballots and are now awaiting for results in a heated race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

In California twelve propositions appeared on the ballot. Those measures cover an array of topics including criminal justice, affirmative action, and the state's gig economy.

Also on the ballot includes the race for California State Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and California State Assembly as well as several local races in Southern California.

FOX 11 will be providing live updates on all races throughout the night. Continue to follow us online for updates.

Get live updates below. Mobile users, click here to view.

