Lawsuit expected in LAUSD use of force incident outside Lancaster Winco

The attorneys representing the couple caught on camera in a now-viral video showing their rough arrest outside a Winco in Lancaster will be holding a news conference Monday to announce further legal action against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The confrontation happened a little over a month ago on June 24 when deputies from the LASD's Lancaster Station responded to the grocery store parking lot.

Footage shows the two deputies confronting an elderly Black couple accused of shoplifting.

While deputies detained the man on the ground, the woman is filming with her phone.

She's eventually thrown to the ground and pepper sprayed before both were taken into custody.

All the while, the couple yelling and protesting, they did nothing to resist the arrest.

The latest video of the incident was released about a week and a half ago by the deputies.

Surveillance video shows the woman speaking with security before shoving one of them as she tries to walk around him.

The attorney for the deputy says it appears to show the woman pulling down her face mask and spitting on the security guard before walking away.

The couple was arrested on charges of petty theft and battery of store staff.

The sheriff's department has confirmed that both deputies have been removed from their patrol detail while the investigation is ongoing.