LAUSD offering free COVID-19 at-home rapid self-tests ahead of spring semester

The Los Angeles Unified School District is providing free COVID-19 at-home rapid self-tests at the district’s 63 Grab & Go sites as winter break comes to an end.

Each student may receive two self-tests on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Test results can be uploaded to a student’s Daily Pass between Jan. 8 and Jan. 10 that will be reviewed by the district's Community Engagement Team.

School is back in session for those who participate in in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

On Monday, the LAUSD announced all students and staff, regardless of their vaccination status, must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus.

The California Department of Public Health Tuesday laid out its plans to distribute tests to districts around the state, saying that the department delivered 3 million tests last week across multiple counties.

"About 1.5 million tests are anticipated to arrive in the state’s warehouse today which will immediately be shipped to counties across the state," the department said in a statement. "These efforts will ensure California schools remain among the safest in the nation."

